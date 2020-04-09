Oklahoma's offer list in the 2021 and 2022 classes all grew over the past week with 31 new offers going out. Below we break down those new offers, Oklahoma's chances with them and one more player that had been left off of previous lists. Some are the nation's elite players already while others look to be more great evaluations by the Sooner staff.

The Tape: Allen has the frame of a tackle but as he continues to fill out may easily slide into guard. It's not that he can't move like one wants, he absolutely does, but his length and physical style of play may be best inside. Oklahoma's Chances: It's early for Allen and he seems pretty open to the process but it's been a while since the Sooners won in Jersey.

The Tape: Armella is already seen as one of the nation's elite young prospects and there are certainly ample tools there. He does a nice job with his base and mirrors his defender well. But he'll need to continue to work on his quickness and becoming more powerful to continue to push in the rankings. Oklahoma's Chances: Florida State is thought to be a heavy favorite here but maybe the Sooners could work a visit?

The Tape: Blue's vision sticks out from the first tape as does his acceleration, there are times when he looks a touch awkward out of his cuts but others when he looks incredibly twitchy. Either way he's a home run hitter in the backfield. Oklahoma's Chances: Blue seems pretty open though some have him pegged for Texas early on.

The Tape: Though currently listed as a defensive lineman Booker shows a lot of potential on the offensive side of the ball. He slides with ease and though a little raw he shows a lot of potential as a run blocker. Oklahoma's Chances: Booker seems like an SEC-probable.

The Tape: Brown is exactly the kind of cornerback you expect in Louisiana. He's rough and wants to establish his role from the start. He is still working to refine his game but there's no question he has a natural feel when the ball is in the air. Oklahoma's Chances: Even without a current offer most have Brown pegged to in-state LSU.

The Tape: Just a physically overwhelming potential nose tackle. Coe moves very well for a man his size and while he can penetrate in the pass game he shows plenty of ability to be a run stuffer. Oklahoma's Chances: The Sooners, thanks in no small part to Perrion Winfrey, would be easy to seen as a true contender.

The Tape: Coleman is a receiver with tremendous size but don't mistake him as a strict threat over the top. He has some wiggle to his game and some surprising subtle moves in his route-running arsenal. Oklahoma's Chances: Coleman seems fairly open at this point.

The Tape: Coogan is the guy you can see other teams defenders are hoping they don't draw. He has real pop in his hands and is the definition of a finisher with his opponents rarely ending a play upright. He moves well for a guy his size and has some versatility between guard and tackle. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma will have to work against some more regional offers, namely Notre Dame and Ohio State.

The Tape: David's tape is a ton of fun to watch. It's a little surprising that the long and rangy safety isn't already picking up more attention. He shows some ability to read but more than anything he shows a lot of ability to close in space and if he gets the chance, he'll finish a play violently. Oklahoma's Chances: David's recruiting is just starting to take off but the Sooners would have to be thought of as legitimate contenders.

The Tape: Fano seems a near ideal fit for the Sooners in their RUSH linebacker position thanks to being so adept at using his length to keep blockers away from him, his natural pursuit, and even flashing some potential to be a solid drop linebacker when need be. Oklahoma's Chances: In-state Utah and BYU have to be considered but Oklahoma has made several runs in the area.

The Tape: Franklin is one of those rare players that seems to be moving at normal speed and then you watch him just running away from guys who run very well. His long strides would mislead one into thinking that he can't be an open field threat and while he is best when he is vertical he has some ability to change direction. Oklahoma's Chances: Oregon and Washington are thought to be real contenders but it shouldn't shock anyone if OU makes a run here.

The Tape: Gilbert is a high quality safety who really is impressive when he sees the ball, in the air or in a ball carrier's hands. He, at times, can play a little high. It'll be interesting to see how he adapts to college speed as he is a good tackler but can his aggressive angles work? Oklahoma's Chances: This feels like a player Oklahoma could make a run at if he ends up as a class priority.

The Tape: Givens is a really impressive athlete than will get more dangerous as he continues to physically develop. But his top end athleticism make for an potential elite offensive tackle in the near future. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma's offensive line recruiting reaches far, especially when involved so early on.

The Tape: Harmon has nice explosion out of his breaks and really drives on the ball with ease. He has the speed to work as a cornerback but also is willing to work at safety if needed. Oklahoma's Chances: Harmon has really taken off this spring but seems pretty open to the process.

The Tape: It's not hard to figure out why Oklahoma, and others, have taken a shine to Lucas he's big, powerful, and has tremendous length. Now where he fits into the future of a college program is still very open-ended, which may be a good thing. Oklahoma's Chances: Lucas is very interested in Oklahoma and was planning to take a trip before campus was closed.

The Tape: Lukus has the stuff that everyone is looking for, great length, real burst, and quick feet. And while his physical tools are definitely rare it's his instincts, particularly with the ball in the air, that make him truly special. He's got a chance to be an elite national prospect. Oklahoma's Chances: If Clemson gets involved, they'll be tough to beat but the Sooners seem to be ahead of a lot of national powers here.

The Tape: McAdoo for such a long and angular athlete is extremely impressive with his twitchiness and quick change of direction. He also shows plenty of ability to make tough catches from a lot of different angles. Oklahoma's Chances: There is some talk that he is very into the home state Razorbacks but one would have to think Oklahoma could at least get a visit.

The Tape: McCall has amazing feet for a guy his size and he shows it on both sides of the ball. His arm length and ability to close make it easy to see why he's one of the country's more revered safeties. Oklahoma's Chances: From an area of Florida that is an annual battleground in recruiting, the Sooners will have plenty of work to do for the elite McCall.

The Tape: McClendon is a long and lanky safety but he flips his hips well and looks like a player more than capable of playing center field if needed. Oklahoma's Chances: McClendon isn't as well known as his teammate, McCall, but has plenty of big offers and figures to be another hotly contested Florida defender.

The Tape: Miller is an active defender who makes plays at every level. He's not the biggest guy on the field but it's hard to deny his presence from sideline to sideline. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma's success in Georgia in recent years makes one wonder if they can get in the door here.

The Tape: Moore is an easy offer to see. He's got the blend of impressive burst around the corner and a natural ability to turn around that edge. He's got potential to fly up the rankings. Oklahoma's Chances: Speaking of areas that Oklahoma has done well in, their presence in Maryland should only help.

The Tape: Watching Nabers redirect out of the break, it's not hard to see why Oklahoma was so high on him. His ability to make a turnover into a touchdown seems like a player tailor made for the Sooners. As a defensive back this looks like another outstanding evaluation from Oklahoma's second-year staff. Oklahoma's Chances: Nabers has already said he'll be visiting Norman and seems to like what the staff has had to say.

The Tape: Nolen may have the body of a defensive tackle but he moves like a defensive end and uses that quickness to beat one double-team after another. He also is plenty physical at the point of attack with great feet, hands, and loads of potential to develop. Oklahoma's Chances: It hasn't been long since Oklahoma landed an IMG five-star but Nolen will be a lot to ask.

The Tape: The rare young defensive back who, when playing press, uses his proximity to his advantage. Prysock gets physical with receivers but also shows an ability to turn and run at cornerback though his size and length could work at safety. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma seems to be renewing it's presence in Southern California and perhaps they can catch Prysock's eye.

The Tape: Though he is almost certainly a guard at the college level he has better movement skills than one might expect. He also is incredibly physical and finishes with real dominance. Check the clip at 1:28 and watch him explode laterally and see a guy with a load of potential. Oklahoma's Chances: One would have to think that the Sooners can get heavily involved here if Bill Bedenbaugh decides to get serious.

The Tape: Sanders is an incredibly impressive athlete as a receiver but as a linebacker he just jumps off on tape. He closes so well and uses his speed to make plays all over the field, including well down it. He's a really unique talent. Oklahoma's Chances: With the Sooners trying to grow their presence in Florida this could be an interesting possible fit.

The Tape: Watch his first offensive clip at the 2:00 mark and just marvel at that kind of size moving this well. This is a guy that people will look back on and wonder how he started anywhere outside of the top 100. Just elite movement skills with a great base. Oklahoma's Chances: Most people are betting on him heading farther West to the Trojans.

The Tape: Simmons has some real athleticism that shows up on his defensive tape. On offense he is physical and finishes well but shows so much room for development as he gets better with his footwork and more natural in his drops. Oklahoma's Chances: After decommitting from Oregon recently the Sooners would seem like a school who get involved.

The Tape: Sneed is a long strider with some impressive ability as a pass rusher. Interestingly he isn't the twitchiest guy but he is strong at the point of attack. Oklahoma's Chances: Sneed is in early on Sneed and is, again, well ahead of the curve.

The Tape: Sylla is incredibly long and has some impressive burst when he can close in space. Right now he's still putting it all together but the raw tools are there to be an elite player. Oklahoma's Chances: It's been some time since the Sooners have won at historic Katy high - Rodney Anderson in 2015 to be exact - but their presence in Houston is growing.

The Tape: Thompson, not surprisingly, plays quarterback for Spearman but he can play defensive back, receiver, athlete. You name it Thompson's speed and playmaking can fit just about anywhere. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma will have work to do but the Sooners just went into his area of the world and landed Jalin Conyers, perhaps they can do it again in 2022.