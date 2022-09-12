Oklahoma's class of 2023 has now all begun their 2022 seasons and in the third week of the season a few performances really emerged from the rest as the quarterback commitment and a future linebacker battled for supremacy. Take a look as we break down the week of each of Oklahoma's 22 current commitments and the week they had.

The Skinny: Adebawore made his debut for the season and did so with a solid start to the year. On the night North Kansas City came up short, 25-14, but Adebawore had seven tackles, four quarterback hurries, and two tackles for loss. Next Week: North Kansas City (2-1) is hosting Belton.

The Skinny: Another huge week for Arnold in week three going 14-22 for 268 yards and three touchdowns (9, 25, 24) along with seven carries for 18 yards and a 4-yard touchdown run in Guyer's 50-27 win over Lancaster. Next Week: Guyer (3-0) is hosting Prosper.

The Skinny: Durango got off to a solid 7-0 start before going bonkers in the second quarter with 35 points before finishing off Aztec, N.M. 55-0. Next Week: Durango (2-1) is traveling to Grand Junction Central

The Skinny: It was a quiet night for the Sooners commitment and Rickards had a forgettable 37-6 loss to Navarre. Next Week: Rickards (0-3) is hosting Tallahassee Godby.

The Skinny: Carter and the Crusaders had a tough night falling 28-14 to Clearwater Central Catholic. Next Week: Catholic (1-1) is hosting Clearwater American Collegiate Academy.

The Skinny: It was a quiet night for Evans as his team fell to Weiss, 28-15. Evans himself had two carries for 12 yards along with four receptions for 26 yards and a 22-yard punt return. Next Week: Judson (1-2) is traveling to Hutto.

The Skinny: Lee's Summit North crushed Staley 49-21 led in no small part by 242 yards rushing on the night. Next Week: North (2-1) is traveling to Lee's Summit.

The Skinny: Hicks and Ryan dealt with Azle with real ease, 63-14. On the night Hicks wasn't called on much but more than did his part with his 10 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns (66, 20) and three receptions for 43 yards and an 12-yard touchdown. Next Week: Ryan (1-1) is hosting Saginaw on Thu., Sept. 15.

The Skinny: Howland and The Hun blitzed Royal Imperial College of Canada, 49-6. Next Week: Hun (2-0) is traveling to Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick on Sat., Sept.17.

The Skinny: In one of the better games in the state of Oklahoma this week, Johnson and Mustang came up just short of a big comeback against Deer Creek. Johnson had roughly four reception for 129 yards and 29-yard touchdown and a pair of tackles on defense. Next Week: Mustang (1-1) is hosting Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber.

The Skinny: Leblanc and Osceola had the week off. Next Week: Osceola (1-1) is traveling to Lakeland.

The Skinny: McAlester took out rival Ada 34-0. McCarty was big-time with a 38-yard touchdown run on fourth down and then added a touchdown reception of 53-yards. Next Week: McAlester (3-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Bergan had a tough night falling 39-20 to Lincoln Christian. He himself had eight receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown along with a 25-yard kickoff return. On defense he had six tackles, two solo. Next Week: Bergan (1-2) is hosting West Holt.

The Skinny: Omosigho returned to action on Friday and wasted no time with three receptions for 40 yards and a 14-yard touchdown in a 42-37 win over Jacksonville. Defensively Omosigho did plenty as well with 9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss , 1 forced fumble on a sack and one interception. Next Week: Crandall (3-0) is traveling to Melissa. WEEK 3 MVP

The Skinny: Ozaeta and the Wildcats had a tough time getting going on the ground in a surprise 17-14 loss to Spanaway Lake. Next Week: Mount Si (1-1) is traveling to North Creek.

The Skinny: Pettaway and Langham creek got their first win of the season crushing Cy-Ridge 61-27. Next Week: Langham Creek (1-2) is traveling to Bridgeland.

The Skinny: IMG and Picciotti crushed another opponent, Salt Lake City, 63-13. Picciotti had nine tackles (three solo), 1 tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry, and a forced fumble. Next Week: IMG (2-1) is traveling to Phenix City (Ala.) Central.

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte, who beat Garinger 48-8. Next Week: West Charlotte (2-2) is hosting Mallard Creek

The Skinny: Spencer and Life Christian had a game scheduled but apparently ended up getting the week off. Next Week: Life Christian (2-0) is meeting Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie on Sun., Sept. 18.

The Skinny: The Chaps knew what they were doing on Friday keeping Vasek under wraps for the most part with just one tackle in a lopsided 56-3 affair. Next Week: Westlake (3-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Vickers had a strong night with six solo tackles and two receptions for 20 yards but it wasn't enough as Munroe fell 43-13 to Wakulla. Next Week: Munroe (2-1) has the week off.