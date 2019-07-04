An Unprecedented Commit?
There can be no denying that tonight's commitment of Houston C.E. King Rivals250 safety Bryson Washington was a big one for not just new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch but Oklahoma's program in ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news