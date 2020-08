This week's WOKElahoma covers a lot of defensive line talk with both David Abiara and Kelvin Gilliam in the Sooners spotlight at the moment. Can Oklahoma hang onto their lead for Gilliam while finally being able to flip Abiara away from Notre Dame? Find out inside this week's WOKElahoma. Additionally, are the Sooners making a big move for in-state star Talyn Shettron?





WOKElahoma - August 19, 2020