PLATTE CITY, Mo. – Even in the hotbeds of college football recruiting it’s not an everyday occurrence to find a game with three power five prospects. It’s even more wild to find three defensive line prospects in the Kansas City area who will all be playing in the SEC in the coming years. But that’s exactly what we saw when Platte County hosted North Kansas City in a game that featured Oklahoma commitment Adepoju Adebawore. The rest of the trio was Platte County’s Tennesee commitment Chandavian Bradley and North Kansas City Alabama pledge Edric Hill.

Adebawore had missed the first two games of the year with a slight knock but came back on Friday night and put together a solid night with roughly five tackles, four quarterback hurries, and a pass break-up against an offense that was clearly doing all it could to avoid him and get the ball out quickly.

The July 10 commitment clearly wasn’t back to full speed as he continues to recover from a preseason injury but he flashed so many of the things that have seen him go from a three-star to the No. 52 overall player in the country. What sticks out most quickly about Adebawore is his impressive length, he’s a player with a wingspan that almost certainly exceeds his 6-foot-4 height. Add to that some massive and powerful hands and you get a defensive lineman who will be difficult for an offensive tackle to get into the body of once he’s fully capable of putting his gifts to use.

Adebawore also shows off plenty of closing speed once he locks onto a ball carrier or quarterback in space and made every tackle within the considerable reach of his arms. Again, using his hands and continuing to physically develop could create massive change and development in his game and backup his lofty ranking that seems like it could continue to move up given time.

NOTES:

Adebawore flashed some impressive talent on Friday night. (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)