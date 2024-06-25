With Matt Rhule at the helm of the Nebraska football program, it's once again becoming difficult for any program to pry a top recruit out of Blackshirt territory.

But Rhule and company are engaged in an all-out brawl to keep the Cornhusker State's top 2025 talent home. Oklahoma, Auburn and Miami remain in pursuit of four-star LB Christian Jones as his recruitment hits the homestretch, and the Sooners had Jones on campus for an official visit over the weekend.

At the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville, Jones went in-depth on his OV to Oklahoma, as well as what'll come next for him in the final weeks of a recruiting process that's lasted almost three years. Unsurprisingly, he cited the Sooners' culture as the first thing that stood out on his official, and he got the unique experience of having Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak as his player-hosts.