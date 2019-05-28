Alabama commit Brian Branch to visit Georgia and Oklahoma
It has been just over a month since Brandon Branch committed to Alabama. The soon-to-be four-star defensive back out of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek has not shut his recruitment down though.He is still...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news