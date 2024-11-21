Alabama overview with Tide Illustrated's Tony Tsoukalas

Oklahoma is looking for its highly-coveted sixth victory that would secure bowl eligibility. Alabama is looking to stay in the hunt for both the SEC title and the College Football Playoff.

1. From a broad perspective, what is the general vibe in Tuscaloosa with two weeks left in the regular season? How have things gone in the first Nick Saban-less season?

Tony: It has truly been a roller-coaster ride. Alabama fans were ready to build Kalen DeBoer a statue after the win over Georgia. Following the loss against Tennessee, a few wanted to run him out of town. Currently, the vibe is extremely positive. Alabama more or less controls its fate in terms of winning an SEC title and sits firmly in the playoff picture. That being said, they’ll be taking out the pitchforks if DeBoer returns from Oklahoma with his third loss of the season.

2. By Alabama's standards, it was bit of a rocky start in conference play. But the last three games, it feels like they've reestablished the dominance we've come to expect. What has changed since that loss to Tennessee?

Tony: Alabama’s finally been able to put complete games together. The offense wasn’t terrible during the loss to Vanderbilt, but the defense couldn’t get off the field. It was the reverse during the loss to Tennessee, as the offense couldn’t capitalize on turnovers and stops by the defense. Alabama is playing like a team with its backs against the wall, and things are coming together on both sides of the ball.

It will be interesting to see if Alabama maintains its momentum or lets its foot off the gas again now that things are going well. This week’s trip to Norman will be a good barometer for the team’s mental maturity.

3. Jalen Milroe has again solidified himself in the Heisman discussion. How would you evaluate his season? How has the offense progressed the last few weeks?

Tony: It seemed like Milroe lost some of his confidence midway through the season. He gained a lot of that back during his four-touchdown performance against LSU earlier this month. When things are clicking for Milroe, you can start to see some of his progression as a passer. However, we’ve seen him get rattled at times and revert back to some of his struggles with decision-making and holding the ball too long. These past few weeks, he’s gotten back to what he does best — making plays with his feet. If he’s able to maintain that moving forward, I think the field will continue to open up for him and improvements in the passing game will follow.

4. It looked like the defense struggled a bit early in SEC play, but it has allowed just 20 points the last three games. What has stood out about that unit?

Tony: Turnovers. First-year defensive coordinator Kane Wommack predicates his Swarm D system around takeaways, and that has really started to click for the defense. Alabama has recorded 16 turnovers over its last five games, including its first non-offensive touchdown of the year last week when Zabien Brown returned a fumble 68 yards for a score.

5. The Crimson Tide are a two-touchdown favorite this weekend and are largely expected to win handedly in Norman. What are Alabama's keys to victory? If they lose, what went wrong?

Tony: I know this probably sounds cliché, but it’s going to come down to the trenches. Alabama is going to have to take advantage of Oklahoma’s poor pass protection and bring down Jackson Arnold in the backfield. Conversely, the Sooners have the weapons on the defensive front to rattle Milroe and keep things close for a while. I don’t think Oklahoma has the offensive firepower to keep up with Alabama over four quarters. However, I’m expecting an inspired performance in what will be the Sooners’ final home game of the season.