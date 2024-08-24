Although he's an Arkansas legacy, Alex Shieldnight has been solidly committed to Oklahoma since November 2023, a decision that came as the by-product of Miguel Chavis' relentless recruiting efforts. Chavis had extended Shieldnight his first-ever scholarship offer eleven months prior. And from the time he first put a red-eye on the Wagoner (Okla.) two-way star, Chavis had one singular goal: lock Shieldnight into his 2025 class.

Mission accomplished.

Today, Shieldnight is less than five months away from enrolling at Oklahoma, where he'll proudly represent a tight-knit Oklahoma community that lives and breathes football. The most prominent Wagoner alumnus in recent years is former Oklahoma State standout Malcolm Rodriguez, who's currently playing linebacker for the Detroit Lions. But though Rodriguez is the golden boy in the town of 8,000 people, Shieldnight is on a mission of his own: to make his hometown proud in the fabled crimson and cream.

And as his senior year kicks off, Shieldnight plans to cherish the opportunity to wear the W on his chest for one more season.