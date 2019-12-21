All Over the Map for 2020
Oklahoma's 2020 class is still waiting for a few final pieces - that may not arrive until February - but with the story of the group largely written, we felt it was time to take a look back on some...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news