That skill, particularly the ability to create good looks at the end of the shot clock, has been something the Sooners have missed since Trae Young was in town.

He's been exactly what the Sooners have needed. Through the team's first eight games, he's averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 assists per game while shooting an efficient 48% from the floor and 37% from 3. He's proven himself to be an elite shot creator, which was on display in his 19-point, 7-rebound, 4-assist performance on Tuesday in the 72-51 win over Providence.

When McCollum entered the transfer portal, Moser and the Sooners were immediately intrigued by his combination of scoring speed. His sophomore season at Siena particularly caught their eye — he averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 steals, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game on 43% shooting from the floor and 36% from 3.

All of those names represent great company for McCollum. That's the kind of impact the former Siena guard has had since transferring to Norman.

"I also saw some people saying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ," Godwin said during Tuesday's media availability. "I think I like that one a little more. (He's) always at his own pace, never rushed."

Providence coach Kim English favorably compared him to former NBA star Allen Iverson . OU coach Porter Moser even mentioned Hollis Price , the former guard that led the Sooners to the Final Four in 2002.

NORMAN — Javian McCollum 's play to start this season has captured national attention, and with it has brought some comparisons.

He's been particularly good against the toughest opponents. In the games against USC, Iowa and Providence, McCollum averaged 17 points on 50% shooting. He's also been a huge part of the Sooners' faster pace of play, as they're averaging over five possessions per game more than they did a season ago.

Most importantly, McCollum's played a big role in the Sooners' 8-0 start to the season, which includes a No. 19 ranking in the AP Poll.

"This is why we recruited him," Moser said Tuesday. "We thought he'd bring speed and scoring. I've been saying that all summer. I said many times, (he's gonna remind people) of a guy like Hollis Price who can really score, who played with energy. He's fun to watch because he plays hard. We wanted to add speed and shooting and scoring. This is what we envisioned."

Another sign for optimism has been his dynamic with fellow guard Milos Uzan. A big key to the Sooners' potential success was always going to be their ability to work together, and it appears both have fallen into a comfortable rhythm.

Uzan has established himself as the pass-first point guard — he leads the team in assists with 34 — which has given McCollum space to score. But make no mistake, they're both versatile. McCollum isn't far behind in the assist department, ranking second on the team with 25, and McCollum's team-high 91 shot attempts aren't much more than Uzan's 75.

But they aren't just scoring, either. Against Providence, the two guards combined for 19 assists and made several key plays for others to help the Sooners pull away in the second half.

"It gives you multiple guys that can handle the pressure, handle the guards," Moser said. "... Both of them created for other people. I think of Javian (driving) down the lane (against Providence), he dropped it off to Sam for a dunk. He came off the ball screen, dropped it to Sam. You see Los did the same thing. You've got two guys that are very, very good passers. I think they're getting more comfortable playing off each other, too. They can get each other shots. They're just getting more and more comfortable doing it."

The attention on McCollum is likely going to increase on Saturday, when the Sooners travel to Tulsa for a matchup with Arkansas (3 p.m. ESPN2). With another good game, maybe the list of comparisons will continue.

But for Moser, the message remains the same.

"I think Javian, he wants to be Javian," Moser said. "I don't think he wants to be compared to anybody right now. I think he's just trying to be his best self, and that's what I like about Javian. He's working. He's a student of the game. He studies different things. He's trying to be the best Javian he can be, and that's the big thing for him.

"I think comparisons take away joy. Be the best Javian you can be, and feel great with it."