That didn’t take long. If you were wondering when exactly new Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser was going to land his first commitment, there you go.

Mason, a three-star prospect, was being recruited by Moser back when Moser was coaching at Loyola and now everything came together with Moser in Norman and Mason looking to join. Moser offered Mason last month when coaching the Ramblers.

Mason is coming off a sensational senior season where he averaged 22.4 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals, while shooting 53 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point territory.

Moser addressed recruiting in his opening press conference with the media Wednesday morning.

“And then we're hitting the ground running recruiting. So I know there's a lot of work to do to get the roster filled and that's one of the top priorities,” Moser said. “I will not bend on the blueprint, high character, high talented kids that fit this.”

No doubt the Sooners will have to do a lot of work in the transfer portal in the coming weeks, but Moser stressed it can’t just all be about the portal.

There has to be the typical high school recruitment, and Mason fits that perfectly.

A lot of open roster spots remain for the Sooners, but OU can check off the first one. The initial commitment is in for Moser with Mason entering the fold.