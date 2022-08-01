Always in the Middle

Oklahoma's 2023 defensive line recruiting has been picking up steam for a while and got another huge piece on Monday with the commitment of Austin (Texas) Westlake Rivals100 defensive end Colton Vasek . The big pass rusher is one of the bigger wins for Brent Venables and another huge win for Sooners first-year assistant Miguel Chavis . We take a look at the junior tape of the nation's current No. 76 overall player and No. 7 weakside defensive end.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: The thing that sticks out snap in and snap out with Vasek's tape is just how well he uses his length to keep blockers away from him. And yes the length is a natural gift but he's also clearly worked hard to refine how he uses his hands to beat blockers in a variety of ways.

On one clip, at the :27-second mark, he beats the tackle with a quick move and then just overwhelms the back on his way to a sack.

That being said, his length, and technical ability aren't all that catch your eye. Vasek has good quickness, it's the kind of quickness that seems to surprise one player after another thinking they've got time to escape from the long-limbed pass rusher.

Vasek's going to be interesting to continue to follow as he fills out and he grows into his massive frame. But one thing that will carry over from high school to college and something that undoubtedly attracted Oklahoma's staff is Vasek's motor. Time and time again he looks out of the fight and finds a way to make an impact.

He's just the type of player who tends to find himself around the ball over and over again.

Player Comparison: It's a name I haven't thought of in a while but his physical traits and athleticism remind me a lot of former Sooner defensive end Larry Birdine.