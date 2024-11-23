Elijah Thomas saves Checotah’s season, sends message to Sooner Nation

With less than a minute to play in a daunting road tilt with Bristow, the Checotah Wildcats were staring down elimination in the 3A state quarterfinals.

Their 28-17 fourth-quarter lead had become a 32-28 deficit after two late Bristow scoring drives. Checotah's meal ticket, four-star WR and Oklahoma commit Elijah Thomas, had already racked up nearly 200 receiving yards and hauled in three touchdown passes.

But it all would be for naught unless Checotah could channel some magic.

Every one of the eleven defenders on the field for Bristow knew where the ball was going; all that the Pirates had to do was keep Thomas from getting loose. But that's much easier said than done.

On second-and-10 from the Wildcats' own 24-yard line, Thomas hauled in a screen pass along the left sideline. Rather than staying along the boundary and trying to duck out of bounds after picking up a few yards, he went for broke. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound phenom stuck his left foot in the ground, cut back toward the middle of the field and found a glimmer of daylight.

From there, all that the future Sooner had to do was kick on the afterburners. Nobody on the field, in either uniform, was going to keep up with him step-for-step.

76 yards later, Thomas streaked across the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown. He had not been touched by a single Bristow defender, and that catch and run would prove decisive some 39 seconds later when the clock ran out on a 35-32 Checotah win.