When starting right tackle Jake Taylor aggravated an injury and had to take a seat midway through the Sooners' 16-12 victory over Houston last Saturday, Bill Bedenbaugh faced a predicament.

Oklahoma's stalwart offensive line coach could choose to insert backup right tackle Spencer Brown, who had been largely ineffective the previous week in Taylor's stead. Or he could shift Michael Tarquin from left tackle to the right side, and count on redshirt freshman Logan Howland to hold things down at left tackle.

Bedenbaugh went with the latter option, despite the fact that Howland had made just two previous appearances — in garbage time, no less — in his young collegiate career. And no, Howland didn't immediately morph into the reincarnation of Trent Williams. But he rose to the challenge in a pinch for Oklahoma, playing 39 snaps and recording a PFF grade of 64.2. That grade was second only to Tarquin's team-high mark of 71.9 on Saturday.

Moving forward, with Taylor's status very much in doubt, it's not out of the question that Howland could be asked to step into a more regular role in the trenches for Oklahoma. He had no qualms about being thrown into the fire Saturday night, and if he's asked to inherit greater responsibility until Taylor can return, he's more than ready.

"Injuries happen in sports," remarked Howland on Monday. "We got to be a next-man-up kind of [team]. Luckily my name was called, and I did the preparation and stuff. I just had my chance and I took it. I'm happy we got the win... I thought it went good. There's always room for improvement. But it was a good stepping stone in the right direction."

At 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds, Howland fits the mold of a Power 4 left tackle. But he's still relatively new to the offensive line in general, as he didn't play tackle on a full-time basis until his senior year of high school in New Jersey. Up until that point, he'd played tight end and defensive end, which conjures up recollections of Lane Johnson's famed developmental rollercoaster. Johnson, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles tackle, is an Oklahoma alumnus who began his collegiate career as a quarterback before switching to tight end, then defensive end, then finally to offensive tackle. After a standout career with the Sooners, he was selected fourth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. Today, he's a four-time All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion and a surefire Hall of Famer upon his retirement.

Is Howland the next Lane Johnson? No one's burdening him with those expectations right now. But Brent Venables has taken plenty of joy in watching Howland attack the process of learning his craft as a tackle, just as Johnson did.

“We know the Lane Johnson transformation from quarterback to tight end to offensive lineman; some of that is a little bit the same," said Venables of Howland. "It’s been a lot of fun to watch him put the work in, gain the weight, strength, confidence, learn the basics, learn the fundamentals. Watch that evolution and transformation take place. He’s only going to continue to get better.”