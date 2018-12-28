Marquis Hayes has been biding his time behind a dominant offensive line the last two seasons in Norman. But the talented redshirt freshman hasn't gotten discouraged, he's studied the players in front of him that combined to win the Joe Moore Award this season.

SoonerScoop caught up with Hayes at Thursday's Orange Bowl Media Day to get his thoughts on the past couple of years and to find out where he is fitting in as a member of the OU football team. It seems like we couldn't miss finding quality, young players in the OU program that have been waiting, watching and learning in the background. Just waiting for their chance to emulate the All-Big 12 and All-American players they want to become themselves.