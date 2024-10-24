An underrated weapon for Oklahoma: Jacolb Fredson-Cole

Jacolb Fredson-Cole was one of two true freshmen on Oklahoma’s roster last season, and he’s one of four returning players on this year’s team. With Fredson-Cole struggling with injuries, a redshirt year made a ton of sense. But from last season to this season, Fredson-Cole has been making strides behind the scenes.

It’s not like Fredson-Cole was a low-rated prospect who needed a lot of development. Sure, all freshmen have areas to improve, but Fredson-Cole was highly touted by many before going down with an injury. At one point, he was ranked in the top 65 of the Rivals150.

Nowadays, in college basketball, some players take a redshirt year the wrong way and don’t fully embrace it—especially a four-star recruit. But that was not the case with Fredson-Cole. “He embraced it,” said head coach Porter Moser. “We had a complete skill development plan for him, strength plan. He’s a lot stronger. If you remember, he had torn his ACL in high school."

Looking back on it, Fredson-Cole gave his perspective on the redshirt year and how it actually turned out to be a blessing for him. “I learned how to deal with the everyday lifestyle in college basketball. I learned how to come in and get my work in every single day, and then what it takes to get better every single day. I look at it as a blessing. I was able to take a step back and actually just work on myself individually.”