PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Anonymous donor matching OU NIL fan contributions up to $2 million

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL05JbWFkRDVmRTdzP3NpPWdpT0Q1c0ViOXJUVWw1MlA/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The University of Oklahoma is expanding donor benefits while announcing a matching challenge to its NIL fund.

The Sooners announced Thursday that any donation to 1Oklahoma — the program's name, image and likeness partner — will be matched by an anonymous donor up to $2 million. Every donation to the collective will be matched dollar for dollar from now through Dec. 31.

"In just its first few months of operations, 1Oklahoma has been a tremendous partner to us and our student-athletes," OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "It's fitting that we find a way to further support their efforts while unlocking opportunities and benefits for some of our greatest philanthropic supporters.

"Today's collegiate athletics environment calls for ingenuity and this collaborative effort will help us provide opportunities for our student-athletes to succeed while also ensuring our donors can reap rewards from their generosity."

In addition to the matching challenge, the Sooners announced that any donations made to 1Oklahoma will earn Sooner Club priority points and count towards each donor's membership level.

Contributions made to 1Oklahoma at the Championship Winners level through June 30, 2025, will receive credit and earn Sooner Club benefits for the 2025 membership year.

"The university's partnership with 1Oklahoma allows us to support their great programs, adding further value to the Sooner Nation fanbase," 1Oklahoma CEO Jeff Weber said in a statement. "We are so excited to include this Sooner Club integration with the many exciting opportunities offered to 1Oklahoma's winning members."

The Sooners open the 2024 season at 6 p.m. Friday against Temple.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9hbm9ueW1vdXMtZG9ub3ItbWF0Y2hpbmctb3UtbmlsLWZhbi1j b250cmlidXRpb25zLXVwLXRvLTItbWlsbGlvbiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb2tsYWhvbWEucml2 YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZhbm9ueW1vdXMtZG9ub3ItbWF0Y2hpbmctb3Ut bmlsLWZhbi1jb250cmlidXRpb25zLXVwLXRvLTItbWlsbGlvbiZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTMwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==