The University of Oklahoma is expanding donor benefits while announcing a matching challenge to its NIL fund.

The Sooners announced Thursday that any donation to 1Oklahoma — the program's name, image and likeness partner — will be matched by an anonymous donor up to $2 million. Every donation to the collective will be matched dollar for dollar from now through Dec. 31.

"In just its first few months of operations, 1Oklahoma has been a tremendous partner to us and our student-athletes," OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "It's fitting that we find a way to further support their efforts while unlocking opportunities and benefits for some of our greatest philanthropic supporters.

"Today's collegiate athletics environment calls for ingenuity and this collaborative effort will help us provide opportunities for our student-athletes to succeed while also ensuring our donors can reap rewards from their generosity."

In addition to the matching challenge, the Sooners announced that any donations made to 1Oklahoma will earn Sooner Club priority points and count towards each donor's membership level.

Contributions made to 1Oklahoma at the Championship Winners level through June 30, 2025, will receive credit and earn Sooner Club benefits for the 2025 membership year.

"The university's partnership with 1Oklahoma allows us to support their great programs, adding further value to the Sooner Nation fanbase," 1Oklahoma CEO Jeff Weber said in a statement. "We are so excited to include this Sooner Club integration with the many exciting opportunities offered to 1Oklahoma's winning members."

The Sooners open the 2024 season at 6 p.m. Friday against Temple.

