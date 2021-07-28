Another Austin Sooner

Oklahoma's defensive line recruiting has been one of the key pieces of a defensive resurgence that many expect to truly culminate in the 2021 season. And while the Sooners have been tracking national names over the past few months one that caught Oklahoma's eye is Pflugerville (Texas) Hendrickson standout Cedric Roberts.

He stood out enough to Calvin Thibodeaux that the Sooners brought him for a private workout on Tuesday where he must have impressed the Sooners as they quickly extended an offer to the 6-foot-4, 280-pound interior defensive lineman.

And it seems the Sooners made a similar impression on Roberts after he committed just moments ago.