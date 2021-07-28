Another Austin Sooner
Oklahoma's defensive line recruiting has been one of the key pieces of a defensive resurgence that many expect to truly culminate in the 2021 season. And while the Sooners have been tracking national names over the past few months one that caught Oklahoma's eye is Pflugerville (Texas) Hendrickson standout Cedric Roberts.
He stood out enough to Calvin Thibodeaux that the Sooners brought him for a private workout on Tuesday where he must have impressed the Sooners as they quickly extended an offer to the 6-foot-4, 280-pound interior defensive lineman.
And it seems the Sooners made a similar impression on Roberts after he committed just moments ago.
Roberts, who held offers from Boston College Colorado, SMU, UTSA, Louisiana, and Colorado State among several others, including Baylor where he was committed until June 6.
At the time of his decommitment many thought that the nearby Texas Longhorns were getting involved but it seems it was the arch rival, and fellow SEC-bound Sooners that began to enter the race.
During his visit on Tuesday, aside from his workout, he also had a chance to meet with Lincoln Riley and tour the campus with Thibodeaux.
"It was tremendous, I can’t thank coach Thibbs enough for the tour," Roberts said.
Since the tour Roberts talked with Thibodeaux and began to put the plan in motion to make his announcement today. He went through with that plan at 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.