AP Poll: OU men's basketball lands at No. 21

Oklahoma has some real early-season momentum, and it was rewarded for that on Monday.
The Sooners landed at No. 21 in the latest AP Poll on Monday. It's the first time the Sooners have been ranked since January 2023, and the first time they've been ranked this season.
The ranking comes after an impressive week in the Bahamas for the Sooners. Porter Moser's squad defeated Providence and then-No. 24 Arizona on their way to the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship.
The Sooners defeated Louisville in Friday's title game, leaving the Bahamas as the surprise tournament winner. The tournament was a breakout party for true freshman Jeremiah Fears, who averaged 22 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. It was also a great showing for Jalon Moore, who posted back-to-back 24-point games in the final two contests. Both players were named to the all-tournament team, and Moore was named as the tournament MVP.
Now, the undefeated Sooners (7-0) will look to build on that momentum this week. They host Georgia Tech — led by former OU guard Javian McCollum — for the SEC-ACC Challenge on Tuesday (8 p.m. ESPNU) before hosting Alcorn State at 7 p.m. Saturday at McCasland Field House.
OU joins Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M and Ole Miss among SEC teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week.
Here is the full AP Poll:
1. Kansas
2. Auburn
3. Tennessee
4. Kentucky
5. Marquette
6. Iowa State
7. Gonzaga
8. Purdue
9. Duke
10. Alabama
11. Wisconsin
12. Oregon
13. Florida
14. Cincinnati
15. Baylor
16. Memphis
17. Houston
18. Pittsburgh
19. Illinois
20. North Carolina
21. Oklahoma
22. Texas A&M
23. Ole Miss
24. San Diego State
25. UConn
