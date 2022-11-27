Oklahoma's 2022 commitments in the class of 2023 is now entering the midseason of their years and are putting up one strong performance after another. Oklahoma's class of 2023 has seen some recent additions but there's a number of players still trying to reel in a state title for their team and one current Oklahoma pledge is about to face one of the biggest matchups in the country for the week.

The Skinny: North Kansas City (5-6) ended their season in the second round of the Mo. Class 5 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Arnold had a fairly quiet day through the air but put up some serious numbers on the ground as Guyer downed Trophy Club Byron Nelson 59-41. Arnold went 8-16 for 162 yards through the air but diced Nelson on the ground 23 carries for 154 yards and three scores (10, 8, 7). Next Week: Guyer (13-0) is meeting Southlake Carroll in the quarterfinals of the Texas 6A division two playoffs. WEEK 14 MVP

The Skinny: Bates and Durango never could get it going, falling behind 38-7 in the third quarter and ended up falling to Lutheran 45-28. Next Week: Durango (11-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Colorado class 3A playoffs.

The Skinny: Rickards (4-7) ended their season in the first round of the Florida 3S playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Catholic (9-2) ended their season in the second round of the Florida 2M playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: NEO ended their season at 3-5 with Dolby totaling 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, and four pass break-ups. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Lee's Summit North fell in heartbreaking fashion. After an impressive offensive performance North was in place to win the game with a field goal in the final seconds. The kick was missed but a roughing the kicker gave North another chance, the kick was blocked and in overtime North fell to CBC 35-28. Next Week: North (12-2) ended their season in the finals of the Mo. Class 6 playoffs.



The Skinny: Ryan (6-4) ended their season in the first Round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Hun ended their season at 9-0. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Mustang (9-3) ended their season in the semifinals of the Oklahoma 6A-1 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Leblanc and his Osceola Kowboys seem to have finally found their stride as they downed Vero Beach 31-7. On the night he had three tackles, half a sack, and batted a pass down. Next Week: Osceola (10-3) is traveling to Lakeland in the semifinals of the Florida 4S state playoffs.

The Skinny: McCarty didn't get to play in his team's impressive, and hard fought, 32-29 win over McGuinness. Next Week: McAlester (11-2) is meeting Carl Albert in the finals of the Oklahoma 5A playoffs.

The Skinny: Bergan (6-4) ended their season in the first round of the NSAA state football championships. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Crandall (9-3) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Mount Si ended their season at 4-5. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Langham Creek ended their season at 5-5. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: IMG ended their season at 8-1. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Cathedral (10-3) ended their season in the semifinals of the California division four Southern Section playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: West Charlotte (7-6) ended their season in the third round of the North Carolina 3A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Munroe (4-7) ended their season in the Florida 1S state playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Spanaway Lake (7-3) ended their season in the first round of the Washington 3A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.