Arrow is pointing up for freshman cornerback Eli Bowen

NORMAN — For Eli Bowen, there hasn't been any splashing in the shallow end of the pool. He's been thrown right into the fire.

The true freshman has become a significant part of the Oklahoma's cornerback rotation, particularly over the last couple of weeks. With the Sooners now firmly into SEC play, it's now about getting the best players on the field.

Bowen has proven he's one of those players.

"It’s been good to see my hard work pay off," Bowen said during Wednesday's availability.

He has a lot of reasons to feel confident.

Bowen wasn't in the rotation to start the season, as he didn't play against either Temple or Houston. But his playing time shot up in Week 3 against Tulane with 19 snaps, and that's been parlayed into a bigger role to start SEC play. He played 12 snaps against Tennessee before logging 29 snaps last weekend against Auburn.

But he hasn't just played. He's been a help to the Sooners' secondary, and there hasn't been any drop off in SEC play. His 80.3 Pro Football Focus grade against Tennessee was the third-highest mark on the defense. Against Auburn, his 70.3 PFF grade ranked seventh.

There's been an adjustment period for Bowen, but he credits his connection to his teammates and the offseason workouts with OU strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt for helping him get ready.

"I think Coach Schmidty did a good job right when we got here for the freshmen, putting us through the workouts of not making it easy for us," Bowen said. "Holding us to that standard, (I) feel like that helped a lot.

"On the field, it’s really just remembering you’re here for a reason. Everyone has the same opportunity as you. Just believe in yourself."