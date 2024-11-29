Availability report: Andrel Anthony out, Jovantae Barnes cleared

A "probable" designation indicates a player is "likely to play barring any setbacks," according to the conference. A "questionable" designation indicates a player is "uncertain" to play, while a "doubtful" designation means a player is unlikely to play.

Wide receiver Andrel Anthony has been officially downgraded to out, while running back Jovantae Barnes is no longer on the report and will be available to play, according to Friday's availability report.

Oklahoma (6-5) is headed to Baton Rouge to take on the Bayou Bengals of LSU (7-4) and was hoping to get a couple of offensive pieces back for the season finale.

Anthony has not been available since the Sooners' SEC opener against Tennessee, when he was active but ultimately didn't play. Anthony has been routinely listed as "out" the Wednesday before each game, and he underwent another knee procedure midway through the year.

Anthony recorded 27 receptions for 429 yards last season but has played just eight snaps since suffering a knee injury in the 2023 Red River Rivalry.

Meanwhile, getting Barnes back should give the Sooners an even better chance of success in the running game. After missing the last two weeks with a leg injury, Barnes will be available to pair alongside Xavier Robinson, who has emerged in Barnes' absence, totaling 107 yards and two touchdowns in last Saturday's win over Alabama.

Barnes had rushed for at least 67 yards and four yards per carry in three straight contests prior to his injury, making the split between him and Robinson something interesting to watch in the Sooners.

Additionally, Brenan Thompson is off the injury report, meaning he will be available for the Sooners on Saturday night in Death Valley.

