Availability report: Jovantae Barnes probable, Andrel Anthony questionable

A "probable" designation indicates a player is "likely to play barring any setbacks," according to the conference. A "questionable" designation indicates a player is "uncertain" to play, while a "doubtful" designation means a player is unlikely to play.

Wide receiver Andrel Anthony is surprisingly listed as questionable, while running back Jovantae Barnes is probable to play, according to Wednesday's availability report.

Oklahoma could be getting two significant players back for Saturday's regular-season finale at LSU.

Anthony has not been in contention to play since Week 4 against Tennessee, when he was active but ultimately didn't play. Anthony has been routinely listed as out the Wednesday before each game, and he underwent another knee procedure midway through the year.

Anthony, who recorded 27 receptions for 429 yards last season, has played just eight snaps since suffering a knee injury last year against Texas on Oct. 7, 2023. His status will be worth monitoring on Thursday and Friday.

His return would be massive, especially considering Deion Burks and Jalil Farooq have already been ruled out.

The Sooners got some other good news with Barnes, who has missed the last two weeks with a leg injury. Xavier Robinson has emerged in Barnes' absence, totaling 107 yards and two touchdowns in last Saturday's win over Alabama. If Barnes does return, the backfield split between he and Robinson will be interesting to watch.

Barnes had rushed for at least 67 yards and four yards per carry in three straight contests prior to his injury.

Brenen Thompson is listed as questionable after exiting the game against Alabama with a leg injury. Thompson is fourth on the team in snaps (545, per Pro Football Focus) and has been a steadying presence amid the devastating injuries to the receiver room.

Other notable updates on Wednesday's report include Caiden Woullard being ruled out. The defensive end suffered an injury against Alabama and didn't return. Woullard has played 200 snaps this season, recording 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

11 players have already been ruled out for the Sooners. Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor will again be out on the offensive line, though Michael Tarquin again is unlisted and will be available this weekend.

