Oklahoma's recruiting has picked up commitments in both 2024 and 2025 in recent weeks but make no mistake things aren't slowing down in regard to new offers going out. Oklahoma's most recent offers have gone out to one in-state star and a host of offensive and defensive linemen. Take a look as we offer some thoughts on each of the Sooners latest offers.

What's on Tape: A promising offensive tackle who has a lot of room to physically develop and as he adds weight and strength his run blocking could become a strength of his game. But he already has some natural quickness and ability to bend at the knee for a nice set in pass pro. OU's Chances: Autry has a family connection to the Sooners but winning in Mississippi is never easy.

What's on Tape: Frazier has unbelievable feet and real burst to get up field and makes one big run after another. OU's Chances: Oklahoma hasn't done much at Mater Dei but if they can get a visit perhaps Demarco Murray could pull a surprise here?

What's on Tape: A powerfully built defensive tackles who has the speed and quickness to beat a double team. OU's Chances: Jackson and the Sooners seem to have some connections but we'll see where it goes.

What's on Tape: Jordan is a quick-trigger player who sees what's in front of him and comes down hill rapidly. He's got great length and the ability to make plenty of plays in space. OU's Chances: It will be interesting to see where Jordan falls in the hierarchy but he's a guy with a lot of interest in the Sooners.

What's on Tape: Kalaniuvalu is a top quality athlete that could work as a tackle but has the physicality and powerful base to work as a guard. OU's Chances: Could the Sooners be ready to reopen the door at Gorman with Kalaniuvalu and a few other Gaels in 2025?

What's on Tape: A young defensive back with great size and the ability to get into passing lanes time and time again. He'll have a lot of versatility as he continues to grow and develop. OU's Chances: It's very early for Lee but the Sooners have a chance to get him on campus.

What's on Tape: Mandell is a guy that plays with impressive pop in his hands and has easy lean and athleticism. He figures to make a climb in the national guard rankings. OU's Chances: It's early for Mandell but a visit in the summer seems at least possible.

What's on Tape: A big defender who has great length who mixes power and speed. As he further grows into his frame it's going to be interesting to see the variety of positions he could end up at. OU's Chances: Marks made his way to Norman and seemed impressed though it's hard to read how far that interest goes.

What's on Tape: It's just his freshman tape but Parker shows speed and great vision as he repeatedly finds nice cutback lanes. OU's Chances: Parker really enjoyed his visit to Norman and hit it off with the staff though obviously there's plenty of work to be done.

What's on Tape: A big and smooth receiver who has plenty of acceleration and surprising long speed for a guy with his frame. OU's Chances: Porter seems interested early on but landing a guy from New Jersey has not been an easy task in quite some time.

What's on Tape: A guy with a world of potential, Sexton has a ton of reach and the feet to get out to the second level and beyond. He's a big upside blocker. OU's Chances: Sexton seems interested in Oklahoma early on but it's early and there's a lot of unknowns at this point.