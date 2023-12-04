Major enters the portal after five seasons with the Sooners. He arrived in 2019 as a Rivals four-star recruit but missed most of the season with an injury and didn't see significant playing time until 2020, when he started and ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener against Missouri State.

He faced an up-and-down career through his last few years with the Sooners. He was ruled academically ineligible in 2021 and missed the first several games, logging just 15 carries that season. He appeared primed to see a substantial back-up role behind Eric Gray in 2022, but injuries kept him in and out of the lineup.

This season, Major saw his biggest role as a Sooner. He made four starts and played a career-high 217 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. But again, an injury kept him from seeing consistent playing time in conference play, and Gavin Sawchuk eventually claimed the starting job for the final six games of the season.

Major finishes his OU career with 1,010 total yards and 10 touchdowns.

Smothers' entry into the portal might be the Sooners' most surprising of the day. The 2023 Rivals four-star prospect didn't see much playing time this season and looked destined for a redshirt, appearing in just four games this season. But the program was excited about Smothers' potential as he projected for a big role in the Sooners' first few seasons in the SEC.

Instead, Smothers and Major join Tawee Walker as OU running backs who've hit the portal since it opened on Sunday.