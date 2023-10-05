The former Sooner gunslinger will be on set with the Gameday crew ahead of a monumental matchup between No. 3 Texas (5-0, 2-0) and No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0).

One of the greatest college football players of all time and former Oklahoma Sooners' quarterback Baker Mayfield has been named the official guest picker for the Week 6 edition of ESPN's College Gameday .

As a three-year starter at Oklahoma, Mayfield completed 69.8% of his attempts for 12,292 yards and 119 touchdowns, adding 893 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground while going 34-6 and leading Oklahoma to two College Football Playoff appearances under Lincoln Riley.

In 2017, Mayfield took home the Heisman Trophy after leading the most potent offense that college football had ever seen with 4,627 yards, 48 total touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

In his time as a Sooner, Mayfield went 2-1 against the Texas Longhorns and has also been very vocal about his disdain for the team south of the Red River.

Directly following College Gameday, the Sooners and Longhorns will kick off the 119th Red River Rivalry at 11:00 a.m. CT on ABC with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.