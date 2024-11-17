OU hoops: Analytics update after the 85-64 win over Stetson

Porter Moser and the Sooners improved to 3-0 on the season with an 85-64 victory over Stetson on Saturday afternoon. Despite missing Jadon Jones (back) and Brycen Goodine (ankle), Oklahoma delivered a significantly better performance compared to their previous game. While it wasn’t flawless, the Sooners quickly found their rhythm and built an early lead once they settled in.

Despite the win, Oklahoma dropped four spots in KenPom rankings, landing at No. 49. The forecasting platform, known for its in-depth ratings and analysis, also saw Northwestern State jump four spots to No. 328.

Nobody who watched the game would be surprised to see Kobe Elvis earn MVP honors, as he tallied 24 points and six assists. His offensive rating was an impressive 149 (points scored per 100 possessions). Elvis shot 5-7 on two-pointers and 4-8 from beyond the arc.

Elvis’ offensive rating of 149 was the team’s second-highest, just behind Jacolb Fredson-Cole, who played 16 minutes. Although Fredson-Cole did not score, he recorded two assists and boasted an impressive offensive rating of 224. Jeremiah Fears, who contributed 11 points and three assists, once again led the team in usage rate at 33%, with Sam Godwin, who added 8 points and seven rebounds, following closely with a 30% usage rate.

Speaking of Godwin, he currently ranks 14th in offensive rebound percentage and 10th in defensive rebound percentage. While he may have missed some easy layups, Godwin is rebounding at a high level, and the numbers back that up. Meanwhile, Fears ranks No. 27 in fouls committed per 40 minutes (showing strong discipline), No. 67 in usage rate, and No. 83 in steal percentage.

Oklahoma’s strength of schedule currently ranks 361st nationally. Their offensive rating of 110.4 places them 66th, while their defensive rating of 95.3 is ranked 27th. The team’s faster pace of play was evident, and the analytics confirmed it, as they improved their tempo ranking from 238th to 188th, now averaging 70.5 possessions per game.

KenPom projects Oklahoma to finish the season 17-12, including a projected non-conference loss to Michigan. These projections currently cover the Battle 4 Atlantis matchup against Providence but not the entirety of the tournament. An 8-10 conference record is also anticipated. Up next, the Sooners are expected to defeat East Texas A&M on Thursday, November 21st, at 7:00 pm, with a projected score of 86-58.





Now, let’s dive deeper into some of the analytics for Oklahoma: