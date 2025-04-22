Bates, Oklahoma land Utah State transfer DL Ricky Lolohea

Oklahoma has added additional ammunition to its defensive line in the form of former Utah State defensive lineman Siolaa "Ricky" Lolohea, who has locked in with the Sooners shortly after a Monday official visit. Lolohea will come to Oklahoma with three years of eligibility remaining, and he'll reunite with Nate Dreiling, the Sooners' newly appointed linebackers coach who spent the 2024 season as the interim head coach at Utah State.

At 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, Lolohea appeared in eight games for the Aggies in 2024, recording 10 total tackles. A native of Euless, Texas, Lolohea had previously spent the 2023 season at Oklahoma State. He redshirted in his lone season in Stillwater after signing with the program as a three-star recruit.

He projects as a depth piece for the Sooners' talented group of defensive tackles, which currently features Damonic Williams, Gracen Halton, Jayden Jackson and David Stone. Also in the mix for snaps will be redshirt sophomore Markus Strong and true freshman Trent Wilson.