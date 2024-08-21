PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Bauer Sharp's first season at Oklahoma fueled by underdog mentality

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
NORMAN — Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp is used to being overlooked.

The former 2021 prospect was a jack-of-all-trades player at Dothan High School in Maryland, logging snaps at quarterback, running back, tight end and on defense. He showed a lot of promise with his offensive versatility, but Sharp ended up at Southeastern Louisiana.

Sharp had a lot of standout moments with the Lions and spent three seasons there, gliding well under the radar. By the time he entered the transfer portal late last season Sharp saw a ton of interest from Power 4 schools, including Alabama and LSU, but eventually chose Oklahoma.

Now, preparing for his first season as both a Sooner and at the Division I level, that underdog mentality has carried with him.

"I continue to say this — I have a chip on my shoulder in everything that I do from what I come from," Sharp said. "I had one offer coming out of high school to play quarterback. I have a lot to earn, a lot to prove. I’ll say that every day."

The good news for Sharp? He's already done a lot to prove himself at Oklahoma.

Sharp quickly established himself as the Sooners' starting tight end during the spring, working himself to the top of the depth chart. He even made sure his locker was next to quarterback Jackson Arnold's, joking that it was pivotal "strategy" to helping them develop a quick chemistry.

His fast move up the depth chart was impressive considering Sharp only recently transitioned to playing full time at tight end. He was initially recruited to play quarterback at Southeastern Louisiana but made the switch to tight end during the spring of 2022. Last season Sharp found his rhythm, catching 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

It's still been a transition for Sharp, particularly as he's adjusted to going up against the Sooners' defensive ends. He's studied other tight ends across football to help find his footing, modeling his game after Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid.

But he's really settled in since the spring with the help of OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.

"I feel like it has slowed down a little bit," Sharp said. "Joe Jon has helped me a lot in seeing the defense and what the d-line does and seeing tendencies and what can help me and just basic fundamentals and blocking and routes and coverage."

At 6-foot-4, Sharp gives the Sooners a ton of versatility. He can lineup on the offensive line as a traditional blocker or as a traditional tight end route runner, and he can split out wide in the slot or on the perimeter. He even showed he can be utilized as a ball carrier, rushing for 133 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries last season at Southeastern Louisiana.

But almost more importantly, he helps add depth to the Sooners' tight end room. That's been an issue for Oklahoma the past two seasons, particularly last year as the team struggled to find productive tight ends outside of Austin Stogner. But now with Sharp, Baylor transfer Jake Roberts, Kaden Helms and Davon Mitchell, the Sooners can be confident that they have options.

It's been the veteran duo of Sharp and Roberts that has led that tight end room this fall.

"The biggest thing for our tight ends room right now is just having (Jake Roberts) back, finally practicing and pushing (Bauer Sharp)," Arnold said earlier this month. ... Having those two guys and rotating them around is versatile for us. Jake's played a lot of ball. Bauer has played a lot of ball and it shows."

Sharp knows there's still a lot to learn as he prepares for a huge leap in competition. But fueled by that chip on his shoulder, he's confident that he's ready to help the Sooners' offense.

"I give it to God every day," Sharp said. "He’s in control. I don’t know what the outcome is, don’t know when the outcome will be. I take it day-by-day and trust my teammates, trust my team that we’ll get it done."

