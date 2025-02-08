Baylor RB commit Ryelan Morris to take OV's with Oklahoma and Stanford

Baylor running backs coach Khenon Hall is notorious for his recruiting prowess, especially within the state of Texas. His highly relational approach has paid huge dividends for the Bears on the recruiting trail, and it helped the program lock down an early commitment last July from four-star Honey Grove (Texas) RB Ryelan Morris.

And as Morris explains it, his decision was solidified when he saw Baylor's strong on-field surge in the latter half of the 2024 season.

“That’s a big part of it," Morris said of his bond with Hall, "but it’s what they’re building over there, too. With the recruits we’re getting, it’s only up from here. We could see the signs early on [in 2024]; most of the games were close losses. So it was good to see them turn it over and get on a winning track.”

That's exactly what Baylor did, and then some. After starting off 2-4, embattled head coach Dave Aranda orchestrated one of the most remarkable in-season turnarounds in recent memory, leading the Bears to six straight wins down the stretch.

That said, although Baylor maintains a stranglehold on Morris' verbal commitment, other schools have continued to push for a flip. And though he acknowledges it would take "something special" to coax him off his pledge, he's remained receptive to the advances of one program in particular. Oklahoma has hosted Morris for a total of five unofficial visits throughout his recruitment, most recently on the Sooners' Jan. 25 junior day.