DE Daniel Norman breaks bread with Miguel Chavis, feels the OU love

It's barely been 48 hours since Daniel Norman picked up the offer from Oklahoma, but the Sooners are already making it quite clear to the Fort Lauderdale native that they want him in crimson and cream.

To that end, OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis stopped at St. Thomas Aquinas High on Wednesday evening to check in with Norman, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end prospect who boasts a litany of Power 4 offers thus far. St. Thomas Aquinas has been kind to Oklahoma in the past — not only is it the alma mater of OU athletic director Joe Castiglione, but it's also the alma mater of a player that makes Chavis' recruiting pitch much easier. That would be former Oklahoma DE Nik Bonitto, who's emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NFL over his promising three-year career with the Denver Broncos.

Nearly a decade after Mike Stoops helped Oklahoma win a contentious recruiting battle for Bonitto’s services, could the Sooners pull another talented rusher from STA? They'd love to have Norman in the fold, and put their best collective foot forward on Wednesday.

“Coach Chavis from Oklahoma came to my practice and wanted to end it with a dinner," Norman told Rivals. "It went great; great conversations, great talking, great relationship building. I feel like Coach Chavis is a great coach. He was a great speaker, and just a great person in general. You can feel his vibe. Me and Coach Chavis were actually planning to set up an OV. We’re trying to plan that out right now. He gave me two dates — June 6th through 8th, or the 20th through 22nd [of June].”

Could Norman wind up in Norman? Somewhat ironically, he's rather unfamiliar with the program at this point, but he's eager to get up to campus and check it out for himself.

“Growing up, I just always heard they were tough," said Norman of the Sooners, adding that he's quite familiar with Bonitto as well.