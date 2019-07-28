Oklahoma's ChampUBBQ may have been seen as a quiet event with only one new offer and no commitments but it was far more about building the chances for commitments in the future. The Sooners did plenty of that with big work in the 2020 classes and SoonerScoop.com has the first round of updates, in what could be a newsworthy day, hearing from some of the biggest names in Norman on Saturday.

2019 ChampUBBQ Notes