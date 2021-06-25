BBQ Has Sooners Cooking

Oklahoma's ChampUBBQ is now in the rearview mirror and, not surprisingly, our updated Commitment Hot 11 has a heavy BBQ feel to it. In fact of the 11 players on the list only one wasn't in Norman last Saturday night. So take a look as we not only look at Oklahoma's chances for landing some top targets but also just who is the most likely to happen soon.

11. Brandon Inniss

The Breakdown: Innis, the nation's top receiver, had been pretty open about his interest in the Sooners for quite some time but when he took his official things felt different with him. Edge of Commitment: In a week this weill either be ridiculous or prophetic. There's just some interesting buzz on his timing. (5/10) Sooners Chances: 45%

10. Derrick Moore

The Breakdown: Moore is one of the nation's elite pass rushers who didn't have the good fortune of a junior season. He'll be a dominant player given time. Edge of Commitment: Moore has told people he'd like to take his time but maybe that changes? (6/10) Sooners Chances: 60%

9. Makai Lemon

The Breakdown: Lemon is an intriguing prospect that makes plays for Los Alamitos in all three phases. He's being targeted as a receiver but could also factor in the secondary. Edge of Commitment: The timeline is tough to fully understand but there is a growing feeling he may not wait long past his Los Alamitos teammate, Malachi Nelson. (6/10) Sooners Chances: 75%

8. Luke Hasz

The Breakdown: Hasz has been a big target for the Sooners, both literally and figuratively, for quite some time. That said he has emerged as one of the nation's elite tight ends. Edge of Commitment: Hasz has said he'd still like to make some trips but there is definitely some buzz that he may be thinking of a choice. (7/10) Sooners Chances: 85%

7. Kenyatta Jackson

The Breakdown: Jackson and the Sooners would have been mocked a few months ago but as time has gone on Jamar Cain has continued to impress Jackson and his family. Following his official visit last weekend, the Sooners seem to have made a real move. Edge of Commitment: Similarly, a week ago this would have seemed completely impossible but just based on some conversations there is a feeling Jackson may be mulling over a decision.. (7/10) Sooners Chances: 45%

6. Treyaun Webb

The Breakdown: Webb was offered by the Sooners in July of 2020, back when he was still committed to Georgia. Now the Bulldogs and Sooners are part of a top three that also includes Ohio State. The buzz lately has been about Ohio State but the Sooners made a big impression on him at the ChampUBBQ. Edge of Commitment: Webb announced earlier this week that he would be committing in August but now it sounds like mid-July is more likely. (7/10) Sooners Chances: 35%

5. Malachi Nelson

The Breakdown: Nelson has been high on the Sooners since almost the moment he was offered by Lincoln Riley back in January. Since then Oklahoma has become the perceived leader nationwide Edge of Commitment: Nelson has already set his announcement for July 18 and there is ample reason to think the Sooners are the choice. (7/10) Sooners Chances: 95%

4. Robert Spears-Jennings

The Breakdown: Spears-Jennings spent 2020 going from promising prospect to one of the state's best players. However, it wasn't until a team camp where he worked a bit at defensive back that the Sooners seemed to really take notice. They brought him down for one of the newly-allowed on campus workouts and he shined. The Sooners quickly offered him as a defensive back. Edge of Commitment: Spears-Jennings is taking a number of visits this month and seems like a guy that is nearing a decision that figures to come down to playing receiver at Ole Miss and playing defensive back at Oklahoma. (8/10) Sooners Chances: 80%

3. Kaden Helms

The Breakdown: Helms was among the first moves made by Joe Jon Finley and since then he and the Sooners have been on strong ground. Over time and a pair of visits - including a self-guided one for the spring game - the Sooners feel like they've taken the lead. Edge of Commitment: Helms has one visit left - North Carolina - and after that there would seem to be little standing in the way of his choice. (9/10) Sooners Chances: 70%

2. Jake Taylor

The Breakdown: Oklahoma was once the presence at Gorman but as the program exploded with talent so did the number of schools that made recruiting there a priority. But now the Sooners look like they've made a huge run at one of the more promising offensive linemen the school has produced in it's 20 year run of dominance. Edge of Commitment: Taylor has officially visited his three finalists - Alabama, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma - this month and it feels as though there's little standing in the way of his choice. (9/10) Sooners Chances: 55%

1. Cameron Williams