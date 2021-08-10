Bedenbaugh: Mentality, first and foremost

You can have all the skill in the world, but you’re never going to go as far as you should without a productive offensive line. In looking at Oklahoma for the 2021 season, a lot of fans know it’s going to be about what Bill Bedenbaugh’s group does that will help determine how far the Sooners go. It’s only been four practices, something Bedenbaugh probably repeated after every question, but the group is making the necessary strides. “I’m saying across the board, each individual, freshmen, guys that have been here for a long time, have improved every day,” said Bedenbaugh following Tuesday’s practice. “I’m excited right now, if it continues on this trajectory that it’s been on. “But it’s a constant, everyday thing. It’s like I talked to ‘em today after practice. No matter if it’s good, you can’t get complacent. If you had your best practice that you’ve ever had, you can’t get complacent. There’s always room to improve and get better. For us to be the best offensive line in the country, we’ve got to get better every day.”

Some people point toward a lack of depth when it comes to the offensive line numbers, but Bedenbaugh was very quick to illustrate another part of the equation. OU has depth, he said, in the interior and at tackle. But the mentality? That’s something that has to be there every single day, and that’s something that will determine what five guys end up getting the nod. “All our problems ever are mentality. How we approach every day,” Bedenbaugh said. “Obviously, I’ve got to do a better job when that comes up as an issue. But the talent’s there. The ability’s there. And every guy in that room has the ability to start and win games for us. “But it’s gotta be every day, and that’s the mentality you have to take. You can’t have a great day, and say oh OK, I’ve arrived. Because, really any position, but especially offensive line, you never arrive. It’s a constant grind of continuing to get better.”

Raym comfort level growing Beginning of spring, and Andrew Raym wasn’t a name considered for the center spot. By the end, he was the favorite. And following the first four days, sounds like nothing has changed. Raym continues to get comfortable. Although Bedenbaugh isn’t one to overhype somebody, it’s clear how much he appreciates what Raym is bringing to the table. “He’s got every tool, he’s got every trait to be an elite center, he’s got the size, the athleticism, the smarts,” Bedenbaugh said. “He’s really working at it. And that’s the biggest thing. It goes back to mentality, like I try to preach and get across to ‘em. Your mentality in how you approach every single day is the most important thing. They’re all talented. They’re here for a reason. Recruited ‘em here for a reason. “If they just do, what we are requiring them to do here, they’ll never be an elite player. We can win the Big 12. But we’re not going to get to where we need to get, or where we want to get, by doing just the bare minimum. So across the board, and especially him, he’s doing, he has to, he’s the center. He’s gotta call every play, he’s gotta get everybody going in the right direction.” Bedenbaugh mentioned several other names at center in Robert Congel, Ian McIver, Nate Anderson and Chris Murray. It’s just tough to see somebody knocking Raym off that top spot. Murray is also playing guard, said Bedenbaugh.

Robinson the next Ford? Bedenbaugh isn’t at a point to where he can name starters, but he did mention at left tackle right now are Anton Harrison, Wanya Morris and Savion Byrd. Right tackle has Erik Swenson, Aaryn Parks and Tyrese Robinson. Yep, Robinson who has started so many games at guard, looks like he could be the next Cody Ford in terms of moving from guard to tackle. Bedenbaugh did say Robinson is practicing at guard as well and gave some insight as to why someone like Robinson is able to make this move. “What differentiates it is you have to be a little more athletic on the edge,” Bedenbaugh said. “Tyrese is an athletic guy, but he’s played a bunch of guard. He’s doing a heck of a job right now. His body is at the best place he’s ever been. I think he’s about at 315-ish. He’s doing a heck of a job right now. He’s moving well. Looks really good out there. He has to continue to keep going.”