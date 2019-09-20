Look, it’s understandable. Everything in recruiting is done earlier and earlier and the calendar has been accelerated by months when it comes to putting together a class.

It was April, and despite the incredible success of Oklahoma’s offensive line during the 2018 season, the Sooners had zero offensive line commitments. Top targets like Turner Corcoran (Nebraska) and Akinola Ogunbiyi (Georgia, then Texas A&M) were falling by the wayside.

Didn’t make much sense then, but to doubt offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh? His track record has proven he’ll get the job done.

He’ll get the job done in recruiting. He’ll get the job done in development. And the ultimate goal, he’s going to send players to the NFL.

Bedenbaugh watched as four of his pupils were selected in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft (Cody Ford, Bobby Evans, Ben Powers, Dru Samia) the last weekend of April.

Coincidentally enough, the offensive line commitments started pouring in during May and concluded Thursday evening with a fifth four-star prospect in Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy tackle Aaryn Parks.