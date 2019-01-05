Even in a rivalry game where the shots aren’t falling, it can be OU’s defense carrying the day as it did in a 74-64 win against visiting Oklahoma State in round one of Bedlam on Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center.

The last couple of weeks haven’t been the brightest of spots for the Oklahoma basketball offense, but this is a season where it doesn’t always matter.

OU limited Oklahoma State to 34 percent shooting from the field as both teams had scratch and claw for everything they got from the field or the free throw line.

“If we didn't stop them, we would have been blown out because we were having trouble getting the ball to go down,” junior Kristian Doolittle said. “We were able to disrupt what they like to do and disrupt their shooters.”

OU scored 17 of its 38 points in the first half from the free throw line and ended the game going 25 of 36 from the charity stripe.

Up 38-32 at halftime, the Sooners saw their lead trimmed to one point on two occasions. With the score 54-53 with eight minutes left, freshman Jamal Bieniemy drained a 3-pointer to give OU some breathing room and earn its first conference victory.

The shots weren’t going down, but the Sooners were able to the little things necessary to move to 12-2 overall, 1-1 Big 12. OU outrebounded OSU 51-39, leading the way in that regard was senior Christian James.

James had 15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, giving him his sixth double-double in the last seven games.

"No, I don't think it's necessarily changing anything,” said James about his ability to rebound this season. “It's just trying to make a play for this team. Jamuni's been out, so that's a big part of our rebounding. I just try to step up and go get them.”

McNeace, who has been battling an ankle injury for a month now, played 11 minutes before leaving the game after his ankle got stepped on. Head coach Lon Kruger said it’s too early to know about McNeace’s availability for Tuesday night at Texas Tech.

“The player landed on it instead of turning it,” Kruger said. It wasn't like a rolled ankle as much as just kind of a direct hit. Which I guess is better than rolling it again. We'll know more tomorrow.”

Doolittle led the team with 16 points and added eight rebounds. Brady Manek pitched in with 15 points. OU only shot 36 percent from the floor but found another way to gut out a victory.

“I haven't been making 3-pointers lately. I've found other ways to do stuff,” Manek said. “Rebounding and scoring at the rim ... I had the most free throws attempts ever in a game today, probably. I find other ways to do things.”

It’s working so far.