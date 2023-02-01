Bedlam bounceback
It’s been a few days, but it’s still pretty easy to remember what that feeling was like for Oklahoma basketball in the 93-69 win vs. then-No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon.
A statement victory for the NCAA resume? Check. The ultra-rare court storming at Lloyd Noble Center? Yep. Just an all-around feel-good moment.
OK, but there are still plenty of games left to play, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier the rest of the way as OU enters February.
The win vs. the Crimson Tide doesn’t put Porter Moser’s group in the NCAA field. There’s still plenty of work left to be done, starting with 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
It might have been tough for OU to emotionally respond after Saturday afternoon’s high, but not when it’s Oklahoma State coming to town.
Not when it’s the same Cowboys team that outscored OU 48-26 in the second half in Stillwater just two weeks ago in a 72-56 victory for Mike Boynton’s crew.
So emotional letdown? Or unable to get back to focusing on the task at hand? No, it’s not a problem, said Moser.
“We talked about some things, recapping the game and what went well and what we need to do better. We turn the page right away back to Oklahoma State,” Moser said. “We didn’t play well in the second half. We were up at half, and then they took it to us. That’s in our stomach.
“We have to come out from the get-go, and our guys know it. No worries about them basking in that (Bama) victory. It’s just confidence. It’s really good for us. It’s in the bank. It’s a resume game. All of our focus has turned to Oklahoma State, for sure.”
Both teams, just like two weeks ago, are fighting for their NCAA tournament lives. They each come in at 12-9 overall with OSU 3-5 in Big 12 play and OU 2-6.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has OU as one of the Last Four teams in, and OSU as one of the First Four teams out. That’s just how close it is right now between the Sooners and Cowboys.
Tip-ins
*One of the biggest questions for OU will be if Tanner Groves can keep bringing that effort and production like he did vs. Bama?
Groves was huge with 14 points and 12 rebounds and three blocks. His time is ticking, and Moser said he’s noticing that difference for Groves.
“Being the only senior whose eligibility is exhausted, you can just see an urgency in him,” Moser said. “Hey, we’ve lost a couple of close ones. We have to start putting a couple of these in the bank. We have to start building that resume. He’s been practicing like that. He’s been vocal, been passionate. I thought, for sure, that’s been carrying over from practices to the game. I definitely thought it did Saturday.”
Saturday was one of the first times OU had Groves, Jalen Hill (26 points) and Grant Sherfield (30 points) all clicking at once.
*The other story from Saturday was the incredible LNC crowd. Moser, the players all said they had never heard a louder crowd or a better environment.
The winter weather has hit the state in recent days, and it might still play a role Wednesday night, but Moser is hoping the fans will deliver once again.
“All’s I know is that fanbase, that crowd Saturday was off the rails,” Moser said. “It was the best I’ve seen since I’ve been here. And let’s just keep it going and make a difference. So I’m excited about it.”
OU is trying to amp up the volume just a tad more, bringing back the Red Panda halftime show for the first time this season.