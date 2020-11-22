SoonerScoop - Bedlam dominance puts OU in familiar spot

Check another box off when it comes to Oklahoma. When it comes to the last month of the season, there has been a lot of good that has happened for the Sooners.

A lot of good with a big qualifier of what would happen once the competition improved, though. OU answered that emphatically with a 41-13 beatdown of Bedlam rival Oklahoma State on Saturday evening.

The Sooners have now won five in a row, and there are no ‘yea, buts’ to pass around anymore. This is not the same team that blew a 21-point lead twice in the second half to Kansas State. This is not the same group that couldn’t hold on in Ames against Iowa State.

The failures of the initial two games in conference aren’t erased, obviously, but it’s time to put them officially in the rear-view mirror.

“We talked about, all week, we didn't wanna come in ... people get into all this, well, you're defending something. Whether it's you won a championship in a previous year, or you won a rivalry game in a previous year, whatever,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “We're not defending anything. This is this year's team and this year's version, and whatever is in our sights, our goals, we're chasing those.

“We wanted to play tonight like we were the hunter and not the hunted. It was kind of our mindset all week, the way we played, coached, the whole thing. You can't come into big games like this against a great opponent and play conservative. And not that we have. We really wanted to emphasize that with our players, that we had to play aggressive, we had to go take it if you're gonna beat a good team like this, and we certainly did that.”

And they did it in a way that showed OU’s utter dominance against a talented Oklahoma State team. Whether it was Spencer Rattler and the passing game and 21-point first quarter. Or Rhamondre Stevenson wearing down the Cowboys in the fourth quarter, the offense brought it.