Bedlam Hoops: Sam Godwin scores career high as Sooners outclass OSU

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sam Godwin had been looking forward to Saturday's non-conference matchup with Oklahoma State. With his performance, he made sure the Bedlam trophy would be coming back to Norman. The fifth-year senior was stellar against the Cowboys, scoring a career-high 20 points in the Sooners' 80-65 win at the Paycom Center. In addition to finishing with his best outing as a scorer, Godwin added a team-high 14 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Godwin was involved early and often, scoring the first six points of the game for Oklahoma. With Oklahoma State frequently doubling the Sooners' guards in the pick and roll, Godwin saw plenty of opportunities on the short roll and at the rim. The Cowboys had no answer. Godwin made 10 of his 14 attempts from the floor and finished with a plus-minus of 17. Godwin — a Moore native — admitted earlier this week that he took the trophy home after last year's Bedlam win in Stillwater, and that he had to bring it back to the practice facility this week. But with his performance, Godwin now has another opportunity to bring the trophy home. With the win, the 13th-ranked Sooners improve to 10-0 on the season.

Box scores via OU Stats

Advertisement

NOTES

— The Sooners had a clear mandate to never allow Oklahoma State to find a rhythm offensively. Mission accomplished. The Cowboys shot just 38% from the floor (21-of-55), including just 7-of-19 in the first half, as they never looked comfortable on offense. The Sooners forced the Cowboys into tough shots and never allowed them easy looks at the rim, and the Cowboys couldn't make them pay from the 3-point line (5-of-18). It was the perfect recipe for the Cowboys to finish with a season-low 65 points. Their previous season low was 76. — While Godwin was the catalyst, the Sooners received contributions up and down the roster. Kobe Elvis chipped in with 15 points, while Jeremiah Fears added 17. Fears, who is averaging nearly 17 points per game this season, has scored at least 10 points in all 10 games. — The Sooners were fine from beyond the arc, finishing 8-of-23 from the 3-point line. The majority of that output came from Elvis, who made 5/7 attempts. The rest of the team shot 3-of-16. — The only real issue for the Sooners came at the free throw line. The Cowboys attempted 25 to OU's 19, and held a 9-6 advantage in the first half. Fortunately for the Sooners, the Cowboys shot just 64% from the line. — As they have all season, the Sooners won the turnover battle 16-12. The Sooners won the points-off-turnovers battle 21-9. — Dayton Forsythe again got some first-half minutes. The opportunity for the true freshman to solidify his role in the rotation continues to be there, particularly as Jadon Jones remains out with a back injury. — The highlight of the night belonged to Jalon Moore, who was cleared for takeoff in the second half.