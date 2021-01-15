Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s first basketball matchup of the season has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues, sources confirmed and later announced by the Big 12.

The Sooners and Cowboys were expected to meet for the first round of Bedlam on Saturday evening at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. OSU has paused all team activities, and no makeup date has been announced.

OU hasn’t had to pause its conference season because of COVID-19, but it had played the last two games without senior Brady Manek and sophomore Jalen Hill because of COVID-19 protocols.

Lon Kruger said Thursday Hill was going to be available Saturday night, while Manek was most likely not going to be able to play.

“Missing a game is huge to a ball player,” said Kruger earlier this week. “You know, people say, well, it's just one game or two games, but every game is precious, every opportunity to play is huge. So it bothers them a lot.

“So, yea, you're concerned about how they are going through the isolation period, which is tough on everyone. And then also when they do get back, getting back into the rhythm, back into the flow as quickly as possible. So that's a concern everyone in the country has for any players that miss games.”

This is the second time COVID has really hit the Sooners. OU had to cancel early-season games vs. Florida and at Central Florida because of COVID, but things had been under control and as normal as it can be during the last month or so.

OU is coming off a 36-point win vs. TCU, its biggest margin of victory against a conference opponent since 2015.

The Sooners (7-4 overall, 3-3 Big 12) host Kansas State on Tuesday evening.



