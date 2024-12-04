Ben Arbuckle makes first public comments since hiring, lays out his vision

Ben Arbuckle might remind a few folks of Lincoln Riley, from his youth to his mannerisms to his West Texas accent.

And though Riley's reputation may not be sterling in OU circles anymore, what can't be denied is that he orchestrated some of the most potent offensive attacks in program history. The Sooner faithful hope that's true of Arbuckle, the 29-year-old wunderkind who was officially hired Monday as Oklahoma's new offensive coordinator.

On Wednesday afternoon, Arbuckle made his first public comments since Venables tabbed him to oversee the Oklahoma offense.

“Just a few weeks ago, Coach Venables gave me a shout," Arbuckle explained. We’re on the phone, and it took me all of two or three minutes to really hear his vision, hear his passion for this place. Immediate attraction. Take aside everything that’s fantastic about this place — the rich tradition, the rich history. Hearing from the man himself what this place means to him, and what he sees the future of this place being, is something that I instantly wanted to be a part of.

“Coach Venables gave me the opportunity, and I had to run to it. I’m proud to be here. Very proud to be here.”

Arbuckle added that his wife, Lauren, is a lifelong Oklahoma fan. In fact, the genesis of their romantic relationship can be directly tied to OU football.

“She grew up a Boomer Sooner. Been going to games her whole life," Arbuckle laughed. "Our first date, I wanted to make an impression, so I took her to an OU game. And here we are twelve years later, and we’re very proud to be here. And we’re ready to get this thing rolling.”