Beville transferring to OU
In the immediate transfer and transfer portal era, it can be difficult to land quarterbacks to build depth and competition in the room.
A common phrase has been the quarterback needs to bet on himself, and Davis Beville use those exact words in his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday afternoon.
Beville, a former four-star prospect for the 2019 class, visited Norman over the weekend and becomes the answer to OU’s quarterback depth problem coming out of spring football.
“We don't have quote-unquote answers right now,” said head coach Brent Venables after the April 23 spring game. “The portal is a definite option for us. So if we go that route, we want someone who's the right fit. The right age. There's just a lot that goes into that, I don't need into all those weeds. But that is a definite concern for us, no question about it.”
Beville, understandably, didn’t see a lot of time with the Panthers with the way Kenny Pickett played. But he got an audition of some sorts during the Peach Bowl loss against Michigan State.
Beville completed 14 of 18 passes for 149 yards with one touchdown and one interception. For the season, he was 17-of-22 passing for 207 yards.
He becomes the second portal quarterback addition for the Sooners as obviously former Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel came in during the winter and became a team leader.
OU went through the spring with Gabriel, Micah Bowens, Ralph Rucker and true freshman Nick Evers. The thought was that although Evers has a world of potential, it’s going to take some time.
The Sooners were going to have to find another signal-caller through the portal, and Beville made his intentions known to enter the portal back on March 24.
That was a massive question mark that had to be answered for OU following the spring. The Sooners are absolutely still eyeing a receiver from the portal, but OU fans can breathe that sigh of relief because the quarterback quandary is over.