STILLWATER, Okla. – Season on the brink. Trailing your rival by 19 points in the first half. Oklahoma looked to an unlikely option to rally the troops.

Freshman guard Jamal Bieniemy. He needed to step up, needed to be up to the task, and he was and so much more in helping the Sooners erase that deficit and walk out of Gallagher-Iba Arena with a 70-61 victory Wednesday night.

Bieniemy finished the game perfect, almost literally, too. He was 6-of-6 shooting, 3-of-3 from downtown, three steals and three rebounds en route to a career-high 17 points in just under 35 minutes of action.

“He has been fantastic. Two consecutive games he has run the show,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “Making big shots at critical times. Contested layups at critical times. Made that big three to make it to five. Been great. Gives us good direction. Really good instincts defensively, too. Couldn’t be happier for him. We needed it from him, too. He stepped up and delivered.”

After back-to-back losses, it sure looked like OU was destined for another road conference loss. OSU led 28-9, thanks in large part to its ability to shoot the 3-pointer, making six in the first 10 minutes.

OU was able to weather the storm, cut the margin to 37-31 at halftime and then slowly wear down the undermanned Cowboys the rest of the way to snap an 11-game road conference losing streak.

With OU leading 63-61, it was the hustle play of Bieniemy and Rashard Odomes that felt like it broke the back for the Cowboys.

Odomes fought hard for the rebound to kick it out to Bieniemy, who nailed the three-pointer. OSU never scored again as OU outscored OSU 8-0 in the final 3:58.

“Thought our guys really battled in the second half,” Kruger said. “Every game is tough. Huge win for us. Proud of our guys tonight for fighting and hanging in there and turning it around.”

OU took its first lead with 8:06 left in the second half as senior Jamuni McNeace finally looked like himself offensively since returning from an ankle injury. He finished with 13 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

With McNeace and Rashard Odomes doing the dirty work, the rest was left to Bieniemy, playing in his first Bedlam in Stillwater.

Only credited with one assist, the way Bieniemy controlled the OU offense was impressive during the entire second half. Either setting the play up or creating for himself and trusting in his ability to finish at the rim.

“Jamal is extremely secure. He’s a good basketball player. He lets it come to him,” Kruger said. “He’s been fantastic. He’s been playing well all year. Couldn’t be happier for him and the way it turned out for the team.”

Brady Manek had 15 points, while Odomes added 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.

This was the second game Kruger went with Bieniemy and Odomes as starters. The goal was for production, and the senior and freshman definitely delivered. Bieniemy set his then-career high with 11 points at Texas, only to play even better in Bedlam.

OU (14-5 overall, 3-4 Big 12) gets a little breather from conference action, taking on Vanderbilt in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Saturday afternoon will also be OU junior day for football, and the football team will be honored for winning the 2018 Big 12