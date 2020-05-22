Officially one step closer toward feeling more confident about the 2020 college football season, thanks to the Big 12’s ruling Friday evening that business can just about return to normal beginning June 15 as everybody deals with the ongoing effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The question is, will OU begin its voluntary workouts June 15? Or wait until a later date?

SoonerScoop.com reached out for a statement from OU athletic director Joe Castiglione on Friday evening, but it appears we will have to wait a bit longer to hear about the Sooners' plans.

As other conferences have discussed their own plans of attack, the Big 12 falls pretty much in the same line of thinking as the rest of the Power 5 conferences. A date is set, and then it comes at each university's discretion how they handle the details.

“The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors today approved a phase in for student-athletes to return to campus to engage in voluntary activities related to sport participation,” the conference released in a statement. “Beginning June 15 football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises. Volleyball, soccer and cross-country student-athletes are able to return July 1. All other Big 12 student-athletes may return to campus for voluntary sport-related activities July 15.

“This phased approach is intended to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities. Until these dates, the Conference’s activities policy that was scheduled to sunset May 31 remains in effect for all Big 12 student-athletes.”

The June 15 date is intriguing on many levels, especially coming off the heels of what OU football head coach Lincoln Riley said last week on a Zoom call.

Riley was adamant in that he believes there will be a 2020 season, but he was even more emphatic in saying that trying to rush players back to campus was the absolute wrong approach.

“I definitely think we’ll play… I do believe if we do it right and if we’re patient enough on some key areas like when we bring our players back on campus,” said Riley last week. “I mean, all this talk about these schools wanting to bring players back on June 1st is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard.

“And so we’ve got to be patient. We’ll get one good shot at it, to bring them back at the right time when we’re prepared and know as much about this as we possibly can.

“In my opinion we need to bring them in as late as we possibly can before we play a season. But I think if we bring our players even one day before we have to (in order) to try to start a season, I think it’s the wrong thing.”

The logic behind Riley’s thinking has been about the health and safety of the players. And that, with each day, perhaps you can learn more about the coronavirus and what precautions need to be taken and things of that nature.

Riley stressed that he was in no rush to get the staff back in the coaching offices, and the June 15 date picked by the Big 12 also plays a role in recruiting.

The NCAA extended the dead period of recruiting until at least June 30. Riley said he believed it would go on beyond that date. With players returning, perhaps that changes?

“We’re going to be on the slower end of that, without a doubt,” said Riley about the staff returning. “Similar to what I said about the players, why would you bring your staff in right now when you can wait two, three, four weeks and hopefully learn more? More advancement, more tests and this or that. I just don’t’ think we can be in a rush.

“Again, that’s my opinion. I’m not at these different schools. I’m not saying what they are doing is wrong. I know for us, talking to Joe Castiglione and our group, our mentality is let’s give it as much time and a chance for us to progress as much as we possibly can. This thing changes… I want to give us a chance to be as prepared as we possibly can before we open our doors to players or staff.”

With a date locked down, it’ll be intriguing to see how quickly the Sooners open their doors once again.



