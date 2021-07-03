Big Changes for 2022?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Following one of the most eventful recruiting months in the nearly 20 years of SoonerScoop.com's existence, it's time for our recruiting editor to take stock of what is happening with the 2022 clas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news