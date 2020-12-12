The 2020 season was once in great jeopardy and while several Sooners commitments won't be playing until the spring, if at all, the number of Future Sooners who are in action are now the overwhelming majority of the 2021 and 2022 classes. The Sooners had one commitment hoping to punch his ticket to the state finals while several more were getting their playoffs underway. Take a look as we breakdown a group of Texans hoping for big nights in the playoffs.

The Skinny: Bowman had a solid night in limited work as Ryan decimated Dallas Bryan Adams, 69-6. Bowman had three catches for 37 yards and a 17-yard touchdown. Next Week: Ryan (10-0) is hosting College Station in the second round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Ritter (4-4) ended their season in the semifinals of the Missouri class 3 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Iowa Western C.C., along with the rest of the NJCAA, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Weatherford (8-1) ended their season n the second round of the Oklahoma class 4A playoffs. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Wise, along with the rest of Maryland, initially had their season canceled until next April due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Highland Springs, along with the rest of Virginia, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Hudsonhad a big night with six receptions for 131 yards but it wasn't enough for the Owls to top Rockwall-Heath, 42-14. Next Week: Garland (4-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas 6A division 1 playoffs.

The Skinny: Foster got their first home playoff win since 2016 and Jackson did his part with a pair of touchdowns (16, 23) in his team's 49-7 win over Goose Creek Memorial. Next Week: Foster (8-2) is meeting Cedar Park l in the second round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: McCutchin and LBJ were up 28-7 at half but a wild second half saw LBJ fall to Lindale 31-28 on a last second field goal - that was part of three penalties before the final 18-yarder was made to win. McCutchin had three catches for 14 yards and on defense he had a fumble recovery. Next Week: Johnson (9-3) ended their season in the semifinals of the Texas 4A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: McKinzie and Cooper got their biggest win of the season with a 52-0 win over Ft. Worth Poly. Next Week: Cooper (8-1) is hosting El Paso Horizon in the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Episcopal ended their season at 2-4. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Choctaw (10-3) ended their season as the state runner-up in the Oklahoma 6A-II playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Portland Jefferson, along with the rest of Oregon, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Santa Fe (10-2) ended their season as the state runner-up of the Oklahoma 6A-1 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Texas high dominated yet again with a 37-7 win over Lake Creek. Smith more than did his part in the stingy defensive performance with five tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and two quarterback pressures. Next Week: Texas High (11-0) is hosting Crosby in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. WEEK 15 MVP

The Skinny: Foundation Academy (9-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Florida Class 2A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Washington Gonzaga, along with the rest of the WCAC league, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.