The Sooners skill position players had something of a quiet week but Oklahoma's offensive and defensive linemen did plenty to be worthy of an MVP award this week. Take a look as the Sooners big men battled their way to the top of the heap and one standout took home this week's top honor.

The Skinny: Sunnyvale finished off an undefeated regular season with a 46-13 demolition of Farmersville on Friday. Sunnyvale had a balanced attack but averaged 11.3-yards per carry on the ground. Next Week: Sunnyvale (9-0) is meeting Gilmer in Texas's 4A division two playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: By his lofty standards Bridges had a quiet night with a 47-yard punt return for touchdown along with three catches for 37-yards and one seven-yard run in Hebron's 52-13 win over Irving. Next Week: Hebron (6-4) is traveling to Keller Fossil Ridge in the first round of the 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Davis and Aquinas had another strong showing downing South Miami 77-20. Next Week: Aquinas (10-1) is meeting Ft. Lauderdale in the second round of the Florida class 7A playoffs.

The Skinny: Felix ended their season with a 62-0 win over Rezolution Prep. In the game he averaged 8.9 yards per play. Next Week: Coffeyville ended their season at 5-6.

The Skinny: Green and Southwest-Onslow just kept rolling with a 50-7 win over Croatan. Green had another big night with 13 tackles (six solo) and four tackles for loss. Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (9-2) is hosting Windsor Bertie in the first round of the North Carolina 2A playoffs. WEEK 11 MVP

The Skinny: In Mater Dei's 56-17 win over Mission Viejo Green-Warren had four solo tackles and a pass defended. Next Week: Mater Dei (10-2) is facing Corona Centennial in the semifinals of the CIF division one Southern Section playoffs.

The Skinny: Henderson, returned to his team in Travis' 24-7 win over Ft. Bend Bush but did not play in the game itself. Next Week: Travis (8-2) is hosting Katy in the first round of the Texas 6A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Northwest had a wild playoff matchup with crosstown rival, Bishop Carroll, but came out with an 84-67 win. Hicks had five solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and an eight-yard sack. Next Week: Northwest (11-0) is facing Maize in the semifinals of the Kansas 5A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Huff helped a defense that was stingy against Miller Grove in a 35-14 playoff opening win. Next Week: Buford (9-2) is hosting Marietta Kell in the second round of the Georgia 5A playoffs.

The Skinny: Butler fell to Jayhawk conference champions Garden City, 22-10. Next Week: Butler C.C. (7-4) is awaiting word on a potential bowl berth.

The Skinny: Deerfield Beach started the playoffs with a 32-14 win over Mirarmar. Knighton had a strong night with three touchdowns runs (23, 17, 24) as the Bucks kept moving in the playoffs. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (10-1) is meeting Plantation in the second round of the Florida high school playoffs.

The Skinny: Major sat out of Millwood's 48-6 win over Dickson. Next Week: Millwood (11-0) is hosting Vian in the second ound of the Oklahoma 2A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: McLellan, making his return from two games gone had just 69-yards on 10 carries but had six touchdowns in Aledo's 49-7 demolition of Arlington Seguin. Next Week: Aledo (10-0) is hosting Seagoville in the first round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Morris and Bush fought hard defensively, as they have all season, but were unable to overcome an offense that had severe limitations. He had an interception, which tied him for the school record in career interceptions, and a near 45-yard return but it wasn't enough as Bush fell 24-7 to rival Ft. Bend Travis. Next Week: Bush ended their season at 5-5.

The Skinny: Ndoma-Ogar and his Allen offensive line dominated up front, rushing for 377-yards and averaging 9.2-yards per carry in the Eagles' 63-7 win. Next Week: Allen (10-0) is hosting Rowlett in the first round of the Texas 6A division one playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Perkins had seven tackles (three solo) in Cajon's 76-40 win over Paraclete. Next Week: Cajon (11-1) is traveling to Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley in the semifinals of the CIF division three Southern Section playoffs.

The Skinny: Rattler has been suspended for the season but his team still managed a second round playoff win over Red Mountain 41-20. Next Week: Pinnacle (11-1) is facing Perry in the semifinals of the Arizona 6A state playoffs.

The Skinny: Roberson's season has come to an end after knee surgery was deemed necessary. Meanwhile his teammates downed Waltrip 52-0. Next Week: Manvel (8-2) is hosting Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill in the first round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Sanders, though he left the game with an injury, still had a strong night with five carries for 23-yards and a one-yard touchdown, and a 13-yard touchdown reception. Defensively, in Ryan's 49-28 win over Birdville, he had five solo tackles and an interception. Next Week: Ryan (10-0) is meeting Ft. Worth Brewer on Thu., Nov. 15 in the first round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: After a run of big weeks Stogner, whose Lions fell 21-14 to Bishop Dunne, had a quiet night with four catches for 21-yards. Next Week: Prestonwood (8-2) is meeting Tomball Concordia in the first round of the TAPPS division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Washington helped his Oakland team down Hendersonville 28-0 with six tackles (three solo) and one pass defended. Next Week: Oakland (11-1) is meeting Mount Juliet in the quarterfinals of the Tennessee 6A division one playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Wease logged no stats in Allen's 63-7 win over Plano West. Next Week: Allen (10-0) is hosting Rowlett in the first round of the Texas 6A division one playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Wete and Gonzaga, a week after losing to St. John's, came back and beat the same nationally ranked team 24-14. Next Week: Gonzaga (8-3) is facing Dematha in the WCAC finals.