Big Men with Big Sooners News
ATLANTA - Yesterday's live check-in thread got plenty of attention but there were a few bits of information that we didn't get to cover and have started a Tuesday Notes thread about a pair of offensive linemen that the Sooners are surprisingly involved with. Get the latest as we get ready for the on-field work at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge.
