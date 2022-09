After a big weekend on the field the Sooners now await the news from one of their top targets in Tyler (Texas) Legacy pass rusher Jordan Renaud - who is set to announce on Monday. However, talking about the Rivals250 member isn't the only topic at hand in Monday Notes. We also discuss the situation surrounding Rivals100 tight end Malachi Coleman - the Nebraska tight end who was on hand in Lincoln. That and more in today's Notes.

Monday Notes...